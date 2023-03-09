Lucky Charms Rice Krispie Treats Are A Sweet Snack To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, And Here’s How You Can Make Them

Lucky Charms has remained one of the most popular breakfast cereals for half a century, especially among children.

The iconic cereal features whole-grain frosted oats and colorful marshmallows in various shapes, including rainbows, pink hearts, horseshoes, and green clovers.

And who could forget about the magical Lucky the Leprechaun gracing the front of the cereal box? Although the cereal brand contains Irish themes, it isn’t really considered a part of traditional Irish culture.

Even so, it’s still a fun treat that’s used to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

And it’s not just favored by the kids, either. A study has shown that more than forty percent of Lucky Charms eaters are adults!

So I’m sure these Lucky Charms Rice Krispie treats will be a huge hit with everyone, regardless of their age.

TikTok user Stephanie Calleja (@stephcalleja) has a recipe for this festive dessert that’s filled with delightfully ooey gooey marshmallows.

Start by melting six tablespoons of butter in a pot on the stove. Mix it around until it has melted. Then, add ten ounces of marshmallows, three cups of Lucky Charms cereal, and three cups of Rice Krispies cereal.

Keep the heat low when melting marshmallows to ensure they don’t turn rock-hard later.

Combine the ingredients together. Next, layer a baking pan with a sheet of parchment paper and spray it with cooking spray. Scoop the cereal mixture into the pan and spread it evenly to fill the pan.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.