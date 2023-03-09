She Decided To Give Her Ex A Second Chance And Agreed To Go With Him On A Trip Abroad, But Then Her Ex Ghosted Her For A Second Time, And She Went On The Trip Alone

About six years ago, this young woman’s relationship crashed and burned.

At the time, she and her then-boyfriend were only 19 or 20-years-old. And according to her, their breakup was pretty bad– because her ex just ghosted her out of nowhere.

So, it ultimately took her years to forgive him.

But recently, just as she made her peace with what happened and moved on, her ex decided to drop a follow request on her Instagram account.

Now, being that their relationship ended six years ago, she admitted to feeling a bit nostalgic upon seeing that notification.

After all, she remembered how much she enjoyed spending time with her ex and reminisced about all of the sweet memories they had made together.

So, if you could not have guessed, they wound up rekindling, and she decided to chalk their past relationship failure up to their young ages at the time.

“Sure, he could have broken up with me in a different way, and it broke me,” she explained.

“But who’s to know what is right at that age, right?”

