She Freaked Out On Her Boyfriend Because His Parents Were Not Treating Her Daughter The Same As Their Granddaughters

This 37-year-old woman is currently a single mother to her daughter, Scarlett, who is 10-years-old. Apparently, Scarlett’s father is not an active parent and has actually never even met his daughter.

However, she still receives “maintenance” money each month to help her care for Scarlett.

She has also been dating her 39-year-old boyfriend, Martin, for nearly two years now– who has two kids of his own. Martin has a 13-year-old daughter named Miley and a 12-year-old daughter named Joanna.

However, Martin’s relationship with the mother of his children could not be more different from her relationship with Scarlett’s father.

Apparently, Martin got divorced from his ex and was granted a very flexible custody agreement. So, sometimes the girls stay with him or their mother for longer periods of time. Martin and his ex even spend time with their kids together, too.

And given how different this was from her own situation, she admitted to feeling quite jealous.

“It really bothered me a lot that he was still good friends with his ex-wife, but Martin said if I couldn’t handle the fact he could co-parent well and be amicable with his ex, then he would end things,” she explained.

After that, she claimed to think that she had gotten over her jealousy. Plus, she believes that she and the girls’ mother– Martin’s ex– get along quite well.

More recently, though, another issue has come up in their relationship.

