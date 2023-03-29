She Has A Few Tips For You If You’re Looking To Create A Vegetable Garden But Have Limited Space

If you have limited space, you might think there’s no way you can achieve a sprawling, abundant vegetable garden. But that’s where you’re wrong. For small gardens, a little creativity and a few clever design hacks can go a long way.

Reinvent your outdoor space and boost your harvest with these five tips from a seasoned gardener named Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) on TikTok. She’ll help you make your dream garden come to life!

Jessica’s first tip is to grow vertically. It’s a practical approach to take when faced with spatial challenges.

Not only does it save space, but it’s also one of the best ways to add structure and beauty to your garden.

Plants that take up a lot of space in gardens, such as cucumbers, melons, and squash, can grow well on a tall or arched trellis.

If you’re worried about having a trellis that is sturdy enough for heavy veggies, you can support them with DIY slings. Jessica usually makes them out of pantyhose.

Her next tip is to plant shorter vegetables underneath taller ones. This growing method will allow you to fit more vegetable plants in a garden bed and increase your crop yield.

For example, you can place onions, bush beans, carrots, or any low-growing flowers and herbs under vertically grown tomatoes.

Tip number three: crowd your plants. Use up any available space you have. Proper spacing is essential for plant health, but other plants, like greens and lettuce, are okay with being slightly crowded.

