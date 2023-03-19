She Has A Few Tips For You If You’re Planning On Shopping For A Couch Online

Furniture shopping can be loads of fun, especially if you’re someone who’s moving into their first apartment. You get to pick out a dish rack, wall hangings, and other little decor pieces that will make your house a home.

While these smaller purchases are more low-stakes, a couch is a bigger and pricier commitment. And you’ll definitely need one if you want a place to sit.

Choosing a couch can be a challenging process. There are so many options out there that it makes your head spin.

Many people drop some serious cash on this living room staple, thinking that the expensive price tag equates to well-made furniture. On the other hand, some buyers settle for low-quality lounge chairs they have to replace every few years.

But when shopping for a couch, you have to consider several aspects, not just the aesthetic. It’s a piece you’ll be using every day, so you want it to last while still being comfy and cute.

TikToker Julie Sousa (@the_avantgarde) is sharing some tips to keep in mind for when you do your sofa shopping. And it all comes down to recognizing the durability of a couch.

To check the durability of a couch’s fabric, you need to figure out what the rub count is. Rub count is the number of times a machine can run back and forth over a fabric before it starts to show signs of wear and tear.

The industry standard is 20,000, but of course, the higher the number is, the better. So if you have a busy household with kids and pets, it’s particularly important that you look for a couch with a high rub count to better withstand years of use.

Next, you’ll want to determine cushion durability. Many sofa cushions on the market are filled with foam. It’s the cheapest option for filling, and it tends to hold its shape the longest.

