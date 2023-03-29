She Has A Great DIY For A Beaded Window Curtain

If you want to spruce up your home without breaking the bank, learning how to do it yourself is the best way to do so. But that can be a difficult venture when you’re not particularly crafty or creative.

Fortunately, there are a bunch of talented and artistic DIYers out there willing to share their crafts. And one of them is TikToker Lizzie Darden (@lizzie_darden).

Lizzie is showing TikTok how to DIY a beaded window curtain. They’re easy to install and make a unique addition to your home.

However, if you’re big on privacy, this type of curtain might not be for you since it doesn’t completely block the window. You’ll still be able to see out and probably in. It dims the room slightly, but not very much!

For those of you who don’t mind and just want a cute window covering, keep reading to learn how to put it together.

Start with a spool of clear plastic beads and cut them into strands of the same length. You can find a spool of beads on Amazon.

This project is specifically geared toward plastic beads. The dye may not take to glass or crystal beads as well.

After measuring and cutting your strands of beads, mix three different color combinations using fabric dye and near-boiling hot water. Lizzie opted for the colors baby blue, amber, and citrine.

As a side note, the fabric dye must be for synthetic fabrics, and Lizzie also added a small amount of dish soap to the hot water. To create the baby blue color, mix a half bottle of Kentucky Sky and a half bottle of Sandstone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.