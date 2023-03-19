She Has An Easy Idea For A DIY Easter Puzzle That Little Kids Will Love

Easter is coming up quickly this year. Of course, there’s always a lot of hype around Easter dinner and the beloved egg hunt, but they only take up a portion of the day.

So how will you occupy the time before the two major events?

Spend some creative family time with your kids and DIY some Easter crafts.

It’s a great way to provide the kids with some screen-free entertainment and get them more excited about the holiday.

There’s more to Easter crafts than just decorating eggs. TikToker @kidscraftbarn is sharing a craft idea for an Easter puzzle that’s both a fun art project and an educational activity all rolled into one.

It can’t get much better than that!

All you’ll need are some popsicle sticks, non-toxic acrylic paint, tape, and a black marker. Luckily, these craft materials are also super versatile, so you’ll have endless options for DIY projects later on.

Here’s how to put together this fun Easter puzzle!

Start by lining up the popsicle sticks side by side. The number of sticks you’ll use depend on how many letters there are in your child’s name.

Put a piece of tape across the top and bottom of the sticks to prevent them from moving around.

