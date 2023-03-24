She Has Some “Big Sister” Dating Advice To Give You

Matters of the heart are never simple. In an ideal world, everyone would find their Prince Charming and live happily ever after.

However, real life is not so perfect, and you have to go through many trials and tribulations before you meet the one.

Let’s say there’s a guy who keeps popping back into your life. You think love is around the corner again. But he disappears every time you suggest hanging out together.

When a guy acts like they’re into you yet ignores you for extended periods of time, interpreting the mixed signals can be confusing.

You might think he’s just busy, but as a week passes without a single text from him, you start to lose hope. Then, out of the blue, he reappears again, restoring your faith.

It’s a continuous cycle that easily grows tiring and makes you ask the question: But why does he keep coming back if he doesn’t seem to want a relationship or even a friendship?

The situation can lead to sleepless nights and much emotional turmoil. So if you’re struggling to puzzle out the ambiguity in your dating life, TikToker Lauren Nicole (@laurenjnicole) is sharing some advice that she wished someone had given to her long ago.

“I’m gonna give you some big sister advice, something I wish someone would have told me,” Lauren started out the video.

“If they are telling you that they miss you, but they’ve been inconsistent, they haven’t talked to you, they haven’t seen you–they don’t miss you.”

