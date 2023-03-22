She Offered To Babysit 2 Kids During Her Sister’s Wedding, But Then Her Sister Offered Her Up As A Babysitter To Other People Attending The Wedding, And She Thinks She’s Acting Like A Bridezilla

Can you imagine going to a family wedding only to end up as the babysitter of any kids who attend?

One woman tried to do her struggling family member a favor by offering to watch her kids during her sister’s wedding reception, but then she got unexpectedly roped into watching multiple kids.

She’s a 25-year-old kindergarten teacher whose older sister is getting married at the end of the month.

Her future brother-in-law has a sister who is going through an especially rough time after her husband passed away six months ago. She has a set of five-year-old twin girls who will be attending the wedding.

“I offered to watch the twins during the reception so she can hopefully have some fun,” she said. “I know the twins, and they’re overall well-behaved, so I seriously didn’t mind.”

However, a few days ago, she learned from her own sister, the bride, that she’d be in charge of watching even more children during the wedding reception.

Once her sister found out she’d be watching the twins for her brother-in-law’s sister, her own sister offered up her babysitting services to several friends of hers who would be bringing their kids to the wedding. Now, she’d practically be running a daycare at the reception.

Her sister figured she wouldn’t mind since she’ll already be watching the twins.

She had to put her foot down and told her sister to inform her friends that they needed to make different plans for their kids, or else she won’t go to the wedding at all.

