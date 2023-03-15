She Recently Went Out On A Wonderful First Date With A Guy, And Her Friends Are Saying She Should Walk Away After He Stood Her Up For Their Second Date

If you’re new to dating or have never been in a relationship, sometimes it can be hard to spot red flags in a potential partner.

One woman is getting told by her friends that she should stop seeing a guy she was into immediately after he did something that’s considered a major red flag.

She’s 23 and recently went out with a 30-year-old man who asked her out while she was working at her job.

“We had a very lovely first date,” she said. “We had plenty in common, and I was excited to see where this could go.”

Then, Valentine’s Day rolled around. She figured they wouldn’t go out together since it would only be their second date, and she didn’t want to place any pressure on the holiday. However, he texted her that day and asked if she wanted to go out. So they made plans for 8:00 pm.

Unfortunately, the weather in her area was stormy that night, so they discussed a potential rain check. Ultimately, they decided to play it by ear. Playing plans by ear typically means you’ll consistently communicate with that person about how the evening is going, right?

Well, not in this case.

To play it safe, she got ready anyway and checked in with him at 7:30 pm to see if he’d still like to go out. Hours passed one by one with no word from him. Finally, around 11:00 pm, she angrily texted him ‘goodnight,’ thinking she had been ghosted.

Yet, he finally did respond to her at midnight, saying ‘goodnight’ as well. There was no apology or excuse for not contacting her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.