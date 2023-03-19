She Refused To Attend Her Friend’s Boyfriend’s Birthday Party After Her Friend Wanted To Approve Her Outfit Beforehand To Ensure She Did Not “Steal The Spotlight”

This 29-year-old woman has a friend named Kate, who is 28. And Kate has been with her 29-year-old boyfriend, Jamie, for about three years.

She and Kate also initially met Jamie together on a night out. So, while Jamie is obviously Kate’s boyfriend, she still considers him to be a friend of hers.

“We share an interest in a particular sport that we text about sometimes, and if I have a spare hospitality ticket to one of the sporting fixtures, I will sometimes invite Jamie to go,” she explained.

Anyway, Jamie’s 30th birthday is right around the corner. So, he and Kate decided to plan a big birthday party– which she helped out with.

Just a few days ago, though, Kate wound up texting her with a bizarre request. Apparently, her friend asked if she wouldn’t mind “toning down” her look for the party. Kate also requested that she send pictures of what she was planning to wear to the event in advance.

Now, she was taken aback and asked Kate several times why she needed to tone herself down. Kate refused to respond, though, asking if she “really had to say it.”

But eventually, she got her friend to answer her questions, and she was shocked by what her friend said.

Apparently, Kate asked her to dress “frumpy” because her friend did not want to get outshone at Jamie’s birthday party.

Then, once she did not immediately reply to Kate’s message, her friend elaborated further. Kate claimed to want Jamie’s full attention and said that would not happen if she showed up “dressed properly.”

