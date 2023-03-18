She’s Making Her Teen Son And Daughter Share A Room Because She Can’t Afford A Larger Home Right Now, But Her Teens Are Calling The Arrangement Unacceptable

Hearing stories of parents suddenly becoming widows and having to take care of their children on their own is so heartbreaking. This one is no exception.

One woman recently lost her husband, the father of their three children – a 16-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl. He died unexpectedly, and she wasn’t prepared for the massive lifestyle changes she would have to make.

She and her kids were very dependent on her late husband’s income. It helped pay for a home where everyone was happy and each kid had their own room.

Now that they no longer have that support, she has to move her family to a much smaller space, a one-bedroom apartment.

She gave her two teenagers the only bedroom in the apartment while her toddler sleeps in the living room with her.

“I tried adding a privacy screen in the middle, so they feel like they have their own space, but they are telling me that this isn’t acceptable,” she explained. “Each of my kids used to have their own rooms, so this is a massive change for them.”

She empathizes with her children. Losing your dad and having to deal with a drastic lifestyle change on top of it sounds terribly difficult.

She wishes they understood all of the sacrifices she has made and everything she has to do to keep their family afloat.

For instance, she has been struggling to afford to feed herself and her kids and skips meals for 2 days out of the week.

