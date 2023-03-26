She’s Sharing A Very Interesting Story From Her Family That Involves A Fake Identity

When you dive deep into your family history, you might uncover thrilling tales about your ancestors that you never knew existed. Recently, TikToker @cassdamm shared a crazy story she learned about her great-great-grandfather Arthur Townsend.

The story was told to her by her great-great aunt Dorothy. She met Dorothy as a teenager but didn’t reconnect with her aunt again until she took a DNA test and discovered her DNA didn’t match Arthur’s.

Confused, she called up her great-aunt Dorothy, and that’s when her aunt spilled the most shocking family secret about Arthur.

So Arthur and Julia Townsend were Dorothy’s parents. They got married in 1920 and had nine kids in thirteen years.

The only reason Arthur and Julia stopped having kids was that Julia started losing her mind toward the last pregnancy.

During her last pregnancy, she tried to end her own life, resulting in birth complications. The doctors saved the baby, but unfortunately, Julia didn’t make it.

Arthur never remarried after Julia’s death and raised nine kids alone. And for that reason, everyone revered him. Many of @cassdamm’s family members named their children after Arthur.

When the TikToker’s oldest son was born, she looked up her family tree and decided to name her son Ainsley after one of Arthur’s uncles. That name turned out to be one of her deepest regrets.

So, according to her great-aunt Dorothy, as Arthur was on his deathbed and his children were gathered around his bedside, he confessed that his name was not really Arthur Townsend.

