Her Dad Spent $700 On Her Birthday Present, But She Gave It To One Of Her Friends Because She Hated The Color, And When Her Dad Found Out, He Was Very Hurt

This young woman just celebrated her 24th birthday, and as a gift, her dad purchased a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for her in a grey metal color.

She says her dad spent about $700 on this gift, but she never asked her dad to buy this for her at all.

Additionally, she hated the color of it, as she felt it doesn’t go with any of the colors in her current place. She also found it to be big and bulky.

She wound up giving the birthday present her dad got her to one of her friends, who really did like it a lot.

Then, her boyfriend went out and bought her a smaller stand mixer that’s black, and she likes this one much better.

Well, last night, her dad came over to her apartment, and he instantly realized the gift he bought her was nowhere to be seen.

He then spotted the black stand mixer that her boyfriend had gone out and purchased for her, which prompted her dad to ask what happened to the one he bought.

“I told him the truth (namely, that I thought the grey was ugly, so I gave it to my friend, and my boyfriend got me the black one instead),” she explained.

“My dad was shocked and said the grey stand mixer had cost a lot and that he thought I would have liked it, so that’s why he gave it to me as a present.”

