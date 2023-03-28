She’s Sharing With You The Best Breakup Advice She Ever Received

Breaking up with someone is hard to do, especially if you still love them. But deciding whether or not to stay or leave a relationship is even more challenging. In fact, it can be one of the most complex decisions you may face in your life.

If you feel like the person you’re in love with is stringing you along, then it might be time to re-evaluate the situation. A guy who is leading you on with the promise of a committed relationship but never actually follows through is taking advantage of your affection.

Whether it’s hope, uncertainty, familiarity, or societal expectations driving you to stay in a relationship that no longer serves you, the fact of the matter is that you’re only drawing out the inevitable.

In that type of relationship, a breakup is bound to happen somewhere down the line, and the longer you wait, the worse the outcome might be.

TikToker Lauren Nicole (@laurenjnicole) is sharing the best breakup advice she has ever received, and she’s hoping that it will give you strength and help you move on to bigger and better things in life.

“Indecision is a decision,” declared Lauren. “If someone is unable to decide your place in their life, and they’re not sure they want a relationship, that is a decision.”

“When you really want someone, and you really love someone, that decision is easy, and you don’t even have to think about it,” she continued.

“So if someone is playing a waiting game with you, and they’re leaving you hanging, you already know what they want. They’ve already made their decision.”

If you’re feeling stuck in this exact situation, don’t waste any more time. When you’re ready, be honest about your feelings and respectfully cut ties.

