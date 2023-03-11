She’s Showing You 3 Different Ways To Beautifully Style An Empty Corner Of Your Home

Many people are clueless when it comes to home decor. There are just so many things to take into consideration, like angles, height, lighting, and spacing.

With all this in mind, figuring out how to style a room can be tricky. Especially those empty corners. What if you try to create a display, and it looks too cluttered?

Or maybe it doesn’t go with the rest of the house?

It may be tempting to wash your hands of the project and just leave the corners bare because you don’t know what to do with them.

But TikToker Julie Sousa (@the_avantgarde) has three simple ways to style an empty corner of your home without making it look forced. So let’s get to decorating!

First, know that adding greenery is always a good idea. You can’t go wrong with plants. They bring new life to an empty corner.

A tall plant makes a statement and draws the eye upward, giving your room the illusion of height and spaciousness.

Then, place a chair at an angle in front of the plant. A chair can make a corner look more inviting and provide it with a purpose.

You’ll have an extra spot in your house to go to when you want to relax, unwind, or curl up with a good book.

