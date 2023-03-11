She’s Taking A Trip To A Luxury Resort And Can Bring A Plus One For Free, But She Really Doesn’t Want To Invite Her Closest Friend To Come Along Because She Doesn’t Include Her In A Lot Of Events Or Trips

This 32-year-old woman has a 31-year-old close friend that she has known for 8 years now. This friend of hers isn’t exactly best friend material, but she is a big part of her life.

She currently works as a journalist, and she was just asked to stay at a luxury resort for a whole week and write about her experience.

She is permitted to bring along a guest completely for free, and this resort is inclusive, so she knows she will have a wonderful time.

Although it has crossed her mind to invite her close friend on the trip with her, she has hesitated because her friend has never really made an effort to include her in a lot of events or trips.

This friend of hers used to have a family house in a gorgeous location in Spain, and her friend would vacation there multiple times every single year yet never asked her to come along.

“She has taken various boyfriends and other friends of hers (ones I’ve never met), but given that nobody lives in it in-between holidays, and it’s just a cheap, quick flight from the UK to get there, I’ve always been surprised to have never got an invite even just for a long weekend getaway,” she explained.

“They’ve now sold it, so it’s never going to happen. We socialize a lot together, and she’s done some really thoughtful things for me over the years, but there’s always this part of her life I’m not privy to.”

“She has a group of friends who I’ve never met – even when they’re all visiting and socializing in the village I live in. She also gate-keeps events, even the ones she’s organizing or are an open invite.”

Major holidays such as New Year’s Eve or Christmas her friend spends with this other group of friends that she has. She never gets to spend holidays with her friend at all.

