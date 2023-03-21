Should You Ever Skip Out On Having A Maid Of Honor?

When it comes time to plan your wedding, one of the most important decisions brides get to make is who will stand by their side as maid of honor.

Traditionally, the maid of honor is the bride’s closest female friend or family member. In this role, the maid of honor is tasked with helping brides remain organized, planning and hosting the bridal shower and bachelorette party, and offering general emotional support throughout the often overwhelming wedding planning process and the ceremony itself.

But if you’re not sold on the idea of choosing a maid of honor for your wedding, you don’t need to fret. While the role is traditional, modern nuptials are constantly evolving and reinventing wedding norms.

So, the question of whether or not you should pick a maid of honor is ultimately up to you.

There’s no hard and fast rule that says you must have a maid of honor. Some brides even choose to forgo the tradition altogether and simply have a group of bridesmaids instead.

This can be particularly beneficial when you have a close-knit group of girlfriends and don’t believe you could necessarily pick one person over the other.

Other brides may choose to designate a close male friend or family member as their “man of honor” or simply have a smaller bridal party without a specific maid of honor.

So, any way you choose to arrange your bridal party is completely okay.

But, it is important to take into consideration the pros and cons of having a maid of honor before making your final decision. Let’s break them down.

