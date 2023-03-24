These Colorful Little Easter Cheesecakes Require No Baking

When you think of popular Easter desserts, you’re probably picturing carrot cake, fruit tarts, or something marshmallowy.

However, there’s one dessert that is totally overlooked on this holiday but would actually be such a hit at the family celebrations.

And that sweet treat happens to be some no-bake cheesecake cups. Since it’s served in individual cups, they’re less messy and work well at large gatherings.

No need to slice a whole cake and get crumbs everywhere!

After presenting them to your family, they will surely become an annual spring staple. Kroger (@kroger) is sharing a recipe for no-bake colorful cheesecake cups on TikTok.

It’s the creamiest and smoothest cheesecake mixture you’ll ever create. You might be tempted to gobble down more than a few cups because they’re just so light and silky.

This gorgeous spring dessert is fun and easy, making it an excellent opportunity to get young kids involved in the festivities. So if you want to please the Easter crowd, read on for the recipe!

Ingredients:

1 cup of graham crackers, crushed

1/4 cup of melted butter

1 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup of sugar

8 ounces of cream cheese

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla

Directions:

Start by smashing some graham crackers in a plastic baggie to produce crumbs. Pour the crumbs into a mixing bowl and combine them with butter to create the base of the cheesecake.

