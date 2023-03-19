This Trauma Therapist Is Talking About A Symptom Of Anxiety That Isn’t Talked About Enough

Anxiety is one of the most common health concerns in the United States. So chances are, you probably know someone who struggles with anxiety, or maybe you even battle it yourself.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety affects almost thirty percent of adults. Unfortunately, mental health services have not always been as accessible as they are now.

In the past, open discussions of mental health were practically non-existent because of the stigma surrounding it. Society viewed mental illness in a negative light. Those who went to therapy were believed to be “crazy.”

While it’s still something of a taboo subject for many people, more and more progress is being made toward educating the masses about the importance of mental health. Plus, going to therapy is becoming more normalized.

However, honest conversations about mental health are still a recent development, and there are many things that people have yet to be informed of.

Simone Saunders (@thecognitivecorner) is a trauma therapist, and she’s addressing a symptom of anxiety that isn’t talked about enough in hopes of spreading more awareness.

At some point in our lives, most of us have probably been guilty of using distracting stimuli to take our minds off stressful thoughts or situations.

Simone says this could look like continually occupying your mind with music, podcasts, or TV shows, so you don’t have to be alone with your thoughts.

For example, you may scroll on social media until you fall asleep, so there’s no risk of your mind drifting into a dark place as you lie awake.

