Who You Should Ask To Walk You Down The Aisle If You’re Not On Good Terms With Your Dad

While planning your wedding, you will be confronted with countless, often stressful decisions.

For the main course, will you serve meat or fish? Do you want lilies or roses in your floral centerpieces? And will your guests toast with champagne or wine?

Arguably the most deeply personal decision of all, though, is who you choose to walk you down the aisle.

Traditionally, brides are accompanied down the aisle by their fathers. But, while this is an ideal option for some people, not everyone is on good terms with their dad.

Perhaps you are estranged from your father, he cannot make it to the wedding, or you simply just are not that close with him anymore.

Regardless of the situation, you don’t have to feel like you are left without any other options. Instead, there are plenty of alternative people who you can ask to take your hand and lead you to the altar.

So, let’s run down a few tried and true options that are growing ever more popular in modern weddings.

A Grandparent

If you are fortunate enough to have a grandparent who played an important role in your life, they can be a great choice to accompany you down the aisle.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.