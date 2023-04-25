Calling All Dads, Here’s A Very Cute DIY Mother’s Day Snack That Kids Can Make All By Themselves

Kids love to have a hand in fun festivities, especially ones that involve their mothers. So all you dads out there, just know that letting your kids get involved in the Mother’s Day activities has no disadvantages.

It makes them feel a sense of pride in their accomplishments and teaches them to be considerate of others.

I’ll admit cooking projects can be disastrous, though. It’s a challenge to manage the little ones in the kitchen, all while trying not to ruin mom’s breakfast.

So this year, let’s give mom something that’s edible and do an activity that’s safer to participate in than being around a hot stove.

Instead of presenting mom a tray of burnt toast, rubbery eggs, and something vaguely resembling coffee, have your kids make her a treat that simply cannot be messed up.

A TikTok account called @wren.eleanor is run by a mother named Jacquelyn, and she’s showing off this cute and tasty snack that kids can make by themselves for Mother’s Day.

With just a little supervision from an adult or an older sibling, younger children can create a lovely Mother’s Day gift that mom will genuinely enjoy!

In the video, Jacquelyn films her daughter Wren making a dirt pie. Now, there’s not actually any dirt in this pie recipe.

This dirt pie includes chocolate pudding, Cool Whip, milk, Oreos, and gummy worms. First, Wren pours a small saucepan filled with milk into a large glass bowl.

