He Refused To Let His Son Invite A Friend With Special Needs Over For A Sleepover

Monkey Business - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

This man currently has an 11-year-old son. And recently, his son has been super excited about planning a sleepover with all of his friends from school.

At first, he had no issue with his son having a sleepover, either.

“Since I am already familiar with his friend group as they often come over to play basketball after school,” he said.

More recently, though, his son made a new friend at school named Jason– who reportedly has special needs.

He admitted that he is not entirely sure what condition Jason has. However, he claimed it is “clearly” a developmental disorder– since Jason apparently has the mind of a 5-year-old even though the child is nearly 12-years-old.

Regardless of that, his son really wanted to invite Jason to the sleepover, too. But he was not totally on board.

“I was hesitant since I wasn’t sure if I was equipped to handle someone with special needs,” he recalled.

In addition to that, he pointed out how Jason already had a caretaker who was always with him at school. So, due to that, he claimed to know that Jason required a lot of supervision and attention.

That’s why he initially told his son that they could not invite Jason over because of the little boy’s special needs.

