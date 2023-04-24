He Refused To Let His Son Invite A Friend With Special Needs Over For A Sleepover

This man currently has an 11-year-old son. And recently, his son has been super excited about planning a sleepover with all of his friends from school.

At first, he had no issue with his son having a sleepover, either.

“Since I am already familiar with his friend group as they often come over to play basketball after school,” he said.

More recently, though, his son made a new friend at school named Jason– who reportedly has special needs.

He admitted that he is not entirely sure what condition Jason has. However, he claimed it is “clearly” a developmental disorder– since Jason apparently has the mind of a 5-year-old even though the child is nearly 12-years-old.

Regardless of that, his son really wanted to invite Jason to the sleepover, too. But he was not totally on board.

“I was hesitant since I wasn’t sure if I was equipped to handle someone with special needs,” he recalled.

In addition to that, he pointed out how Jason already had a caretaker who was always with him at school. So, due to that, he claimed to know that Jason required a lot of supervision and attention.

That’s why he initially told his son that they could not invite Jason over because of the little boy’s special needs.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.