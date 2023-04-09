Her Boyfriend Cooks Different Dishes To Post On Social Media, And She Just Found Out That He Throws Most Of The Food He Makes Right In The Trash

This 25-year-old girl has a boyfriend a year older than she is, and they have been dating for a year now.

She really does like her boyfriend, and throughout their whole relationship, she has been aware that he’s very passionate about cooking different dishes.

Although that was never news to her, it was surprising for her to recently learn that her boyfriend pretty much tosses out every dish he makes in the trash, as he only makes them to post on social media.

“He has a growing Instagram following where he posts all the stuff he makes, but he doesn’t eat it, actually,” she explained.

“He just throws it away. I mean, I guess I should have known something was up because the stuff he makes is way too much for one person.”

When she did find out about her boyfriend trashing what he made for social media, she decided to confront him about it.

He replied back that he enjoys cooking, but he does not enjoy what he cooks at all, and that’s why it ultimately ends up in the garbage.

She knows he has very “simple” tastes, so that’s why he’s not that into all of his elaborate dishes.

“Some examples of what I’m talking about include him making a charcuterie board, which he threw all of after posting it, a rare type of lobster, which he threw because he “doesn’t like seafood,” and a big Thanksgiving display last year which he ate a tenth of before throwing,” she said.

