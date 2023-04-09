Her Family Invited Her Out To Dinner For Her Birthday, But As Soon As She Heard The Restaurant Staff Singing To Her, She Got Up And Walked Out

This 35-year-old woman says she’s the absolute definition of an introvert. She also has very severe anxiety, so she doesn’t really like to get out much.

Her worst nightmare is people paying attention to her, and if she had it her way, she would be pretty happy living by herself in the woods and never seeing anybody ever again.

Due to all of this, she completely and utterly hates celebrating her birthday out in public, and she prefers to do nothing and be alone or have a couple of her best friends over to her house, as that doesn’t make her uneasy.

Regardless of the fact that she doesn’t want to ever go out to celebrate her birthday, she does have some loved ones who still insist, and on occasion, she caves.

“Unfortunately, even though I literally beg them not to, every once in a while, someone will think it’s funny to tell the staff it’s my birthday and have them do the whole dessert and sing Happy Birthday, and I literally go into a full-on panic attack,” she explained.

“They think it’s hilarious; I’ve even had them pull out cameras and record while they laugh.”

Just one week ago, her grandma sadly passed away. And despite feeling down about that, her family said she really needed to get out for her birthday.

They stated that they thought it would be a good idea for her to leave her house, and some of her very good friends thought so too.

She did agree to go to a restaurant for her birthday, and that night, everything went well. But as they were completing their meals, she could hear something that made her brim over with fury.

