Her Teen Sister Is Dating Her Ex-Boyfriend And Also Just Moved In With Him, And She’s Honestly So Upset By This

This 24-year-old girl met her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend Ryan a couple of years back. They were initially friends first before they began dating.

After she spent a bit of time dating Ryan, they agreed to move in with one another. Unfortunately, as soon as they began living together, it quickly dawned on her that there was no way she and Ryan were going to be compatible long-term.

Ryan wasn’t into sharing household chores with her, and she ended up having to be the one to pull more weight in that department.

Specifically, she was always left having to take out the garbage after constantly asking him to do this.

“Really just incompatibilities,” she explained. “So I decided to end the relationship a few months after living together.”

But, back when she was dating Ryan, they would both hang out with her 16-year-old sister a lot, as her sister would frequently come over to their house.

Her sister would end up staying over for several days, and they would do different activities all together.

She did notice her sister getting closer to Ryan, but it never was a red flag to her, as she figured they were just friends and nothing more.

When she did eventually break up with Ryan, it got quite ugly. Ryan informed her that he felt she was breaking up with him completely out of the blue and couldn’t understand why she was doing this.

