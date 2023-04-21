Here’s How You Can Make French Girl Fashion Work For You This Spring

French girls always look so chic, effortless, and put together. So, of course, we all want to emulate their style. Their clothing choices scream carefree, relaxed, low-maintenance but also classically elegant.

How do they make it work? Well, it’s easier to master than you think, especially if you have already curated a capsule wardrobe.

There is a handful of key elements you should focus on if you want to achieve the French girl look this spring and elevate your style.

The first rule of French girl fashion is to invest in high-quality clothing items. Sturdy pieces that can last for years with proper care are usually made with natural materials like silk, cotton, and linen.

They feel absolutely weightless on your skin, so when you’re faced with the glaring sun this spring and summer, you won’t immediately melt into a puddle of sweat.

Next, avoid tight-fitting outfits. Instead, go for clothing that is loose, like flowing cardigans, swishing maxi skirts, and wide-legged pants. They make you look like you’re moving gracefully. There’s no squeezing into constrictive skinny jeans here.

French girls also like comfortable shoes. When your shoes aren’t pinching your feet at every step, you tend to look more laid back and untroubled.

So if you want to mimic the casual air of French fashion, choose shoes that are cute but also make you feel like you’re walking on clouds.

White sneakers pair well with all kinds of outfits, even dresses. You’ll want an everyday sneaker that is a step above the average running shoe. Summery sandals and flats also contribute to that cool, easy-going image that French girls give off.

