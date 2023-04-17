His Girlfriend Is Really Pushing Him To Propose And Have A Baby, But He Can’t Afford Any Of That Right Now, So He’s Thinking It Might Be Time To Dump Her

This 31-year-old guy has been with his 29-year-old girlfriend for a bit more than one year, and he has to say, they get along wonderfully.

Lately, though, his girlfriend has really been pushing him to not only propose to her but to agree to have a baby pretty much as soon as possible.

He has asked his girlfriend on countless occasions to please be patient, as they really both need to get their lives organized before even thinking of engagement and a baby.

He’s currently still trying to finish up school, and he does not yet live in a house of his own, so those two things are really making him want to wait to take their relationship to a more serious level.

“A little context, I moved in with family a few years ago after getting a job and moving out,” he explained.

“Some medical problems came up, and they needed help. In that time, I dropped my living situation and job to move in with them and help. Due to the state of housing prices, I cannot yet afford to live on my own. My girlfriend does not work.”

“She has some medical issues that prevent her from working. So, in turn, I would take a massive portion of the financial responsibilities if we were to move in together, get married, and have a kid. I have no problem with that, except at the moment, I can’t afford to live alone, much less with a family.”

His girlfriend won’t accept his wanting to wait, and she nonstop questions him about when he’s buying her a ring and helping her have a baby.

Instead of respecting his wishes, his girlfriend just insists that she requires an engagement ring and a baby as soon as possible.

