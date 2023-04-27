If You Don’t Really Have Time Or Patience To Create A Crazy Appetizer For Your Next Party, Try Making These Watermelon Canapés

Watermelon is a delicious, juicy treat that we look forward to indulging in all year long. As far as we’re concerned, watermelon reigns supreme over all other seasonal summer fruits.

It’s a must-have for any get-together that takes place in warm weather. Watermelon is tasty enough as it is on its own, but try dressing it up and create the quintessential appetizer that no one will be able to stop eating.

If you don’t have the time or patience to make something elaborate, watermelon canapés are your savior. No event is complete without them.

In addition, it’s something unique to serve at the Mother’s Day brunch. So skip the basic fruit platter and make a splash with these yummy tidbits.

A cooking content creator named Erica (@cookiterica) is sharing her recipe for watermelon canapés.

Of course, you’ll need the essentials, which are watermelon, cucumber, blueberries, and feta cheese. This appetizer is truly one in a melon!

Watermelon and feta are an underappreciated combination. It might sound strange to put watermelon with cheese, but they surprisingly make the most dynamic of duos.

The sweet, luscious fruit paired with the salty, creamy cheese results in a mouthwatering snack.

Start by slicing up some seedless watermelon into small rectangles. Next, use a peeler to peel long strips of cucumber. Make sure your cucumber strips are thin and long enough to fit all the way around the watermelon.

