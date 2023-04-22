In 2017, This New Mexico Mother Vanished Before Ever Checking In To Her Food Stamp Appointment

In 2017, Elizabeth Ann Hernandez was 29-years-old and a mother of two. She was also in a romantic relationship with her boyfriend, Miguel. And together, they were expecting another child.

So, in the time leading up to Elizabeth’s strange disappearance, she was four months pregnant. During the same period, she was working at a beauty salon following her graduation from beauty school.

On the side, Elizabeth also often babysat her sister’s two kids in order to earn some extra money.

While she expected to welcome her third child into the world in April 2018, though, she mysteriously vanished before Thanksgiving in 2017.

It all began on November 15 of that year, when Elizabeth spent the day hanging out at her sister’s home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Then, later that evening, her boyfriend Miguel picked her up to bring her home.

The following day, November 16, 2017, Miguel reportedly dropped Elizabeth off at the Department of Human Services (DHS) building– which was located at 3280 Bridge Boulevard Southwest.

Elizabeth needed a ride to the DHS in order to attend a food stamp appointment that morning. Afterward, she planned to travel to her sister’s house again to babysit while her sister headed to work.

After Miguel dropped Elizabeth off, though, she never actually checked in for her appointment. And ever since that morning, she has never been seen or heard from again.

Back at home, Elizabeth left the majority of her belongings behind– such as her Electronic Benefits Transfer card and most of her clothes. Online, there has also been no activity on any of her social media accounts since she went missing.

