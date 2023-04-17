Princess Diana Left The World A Much Better Place Than When She Entered It, And Here’s A Look At How She Truly Changed The World For Good

This past August marked twenty-five years since Princess Diana tragically lost her life. But, in the two and a half decades since her untimely passing, Diana has remained a beloved figure throughout the world.

After marrying Prince Charles in 1981, she was catapulted to international fame. Diana did not let the immense status affect her character, though. Instead, she capitalized on the unique opportunity to raise awareness about countless causes.

First and foremost, Diana was known for her dedication to fundraising. And at one point in time, she was even affiliated with over one hundred charities that focused on a range of issues– from leprosy to mental health to domestic violence.

She did cut ties with a majority of these charities following her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996 in order to lead a more private life. However, Diana still supported six charities up until her death.

And even after her passing, when the charities initially suffered a funding crisis, the shortfall was not long-lived.

Instead, Diana’s philanthropic legacy lived on since the charities received various grants from the Diana Princess of Wales Memorial Fund– amounting to over one million dollars post-mortem.

Other humanitarian causes that Princess Diana pioneered include her advocacy against landmines, her work in stopping the stigma surrounding HIV/Aids and leprosy, as well as her dedication to helping homeless people.

Diana did not just throw money at these issues, though. She actually showed up and interacted with the populations most affected by them.

In 1997, Diana visited Angola and Bosnia. She donned a bomb-proof chest plate and visor while wading through a minefield in order to fully understand what residents of the South African country were faced with.

