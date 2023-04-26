She Has A Pretty Cool DIY To Elevate Your Windows Without Spending Hundreds Or Thousands Of Dollars

Replacing your windows might not be at the top of your to-do list since it costs thousands of dollars to accomplish. That’s a lot of money and trouble to go through all for some new panes of glass.

But your windows are becoming more of an eyesore every day, and you can’t keep covering them up with the curtains forever.

If only there were some way to transform your windows anew while staying on budget. Fortunately for you, there is something you can do to elevate your windows! It’s practical, stylish, and cheap, costing you no more than twelve dollars per window.

TikToker Eryn (@everythingeryn) is showing you how to update your boring windows using wood and electrical tape to design a grid-like pattern that looks super modern.

It’s a hack that’s also renter-friendly, so if you’re living in an apartment, you can participate in this DIY project, too! Give your home a whole new look with these trendy black grid-patterned windows.

Before purchasing any materials, you’ll want to measure your windows. Additionally, clean them thoroughly before starting on your project.

Then, grab some cheap wood from your nearest home improvement store. The size of the wood you need depends on the dimensions of your windows.

Also, while you’re there, pick up a roll of electrical tape, black spray paint, and Gorilla tape or a staple gun.

Now that you have all the materials, let’s get into the DIY portion! The first step is to line the border of your windows with the black electrical tape.

