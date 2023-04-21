She Liquidated Her Daughter’s College Fund To Clean Up Her Financial Mess After She Went Against Her Late Husband’s Wishes And Purchased An Expensive Home In Malibu

About four years ago, this 50-year-old woman sadly lost her husband and the father of her daughter– who is now 16-years-old.

And in the wake of his death, her husband left everything to her. He also instructed her to trust his lawyer with the management of the funds.

“My husband had worked for 20 years as a doctor and did some minor investing. So, I inherited over seven figures,” she explained.

Just one year after her husband died, though, she decided to put their home– which they had lived in for 12 years– on the market. And apparently, she received an offer from an interested buyer that was simply too good to refuse.

That’s why, with the inheritance and the profit from her house sale, she thought it was the perfect time to move herself and her daughter to Malibu.

She claimed that they had always dreamed of owning a home near the beach. But, in the past, her husband was completely against the idea.

“My husband was exceptionally tight-fisted and called homes there money pits,” she recalled.

After it was just her and her daughter, however, she decided to turn their beach house dream into a reality.

So, they wound up finding a gorgeous home right by the sea. But, she had never personally handled any home-buying processes by herself before. That’s why she had no clue about all of the additional associated costs not included in the list price.

