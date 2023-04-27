She Told Her Boyfriend She’s Moving Out After He Invited His Friend And His Friend’s 4 Kids To Move Into Their Small House With Them

Have you ever had a friend or family member stay with you in your home while they were having a hard time? It’s very kind to do, but you’d need to have everyone who already lived in the house on board before bringing someone else in. Or so you’d hope.

One woman was recently blindsided when her boyfriend told her he invited his friend and his four kids to live with them in their two-bedroom house.

She’s a 27-year-old nurse and has been living with her 29-year-old boyfriend. Their two-bedroom house is small in size but perfect for two people to live in.

She works very hard and pays 80% of the bills. Most of the home’s utility bills, like water and the internet, are also in her name.

Recently, after she came home from work one day, her boyfriend unexpectedly told her he had invited his friend to live with them because he was having a hard time.

“He told his friend it’s okay for him to move in until he gets back on his feet,” she explained. “He also let me know he told his friend he didn’t have to pay anything towards [the] bills.”

Her boyfriend’s friend technically isn’t homeless. He makes money and has a place to live; he just doesn’t like his roommates.

Then, her boyfriend dropped another bomb on her. He told his friend that his four kids could stay with them every other weekend when he has visitation.

“As a nurse working 12-16 hours days, I like to come home and rest,” she said. “I also value my home being a quiet place to relax.”

