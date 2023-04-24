She Told Her Friend It Wasn’t The Government’s Responsibility To Provide For Her Family Because Her Friend’s Husband Had Been Unemployed For Two Years

This 27-year-old woman has a friend named Sarah, who is also 27. And back in 2020, Sarah and her husband decided to have a child.

But, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both her friend and her friend’s husband were unemployed.

Yet, Sarah proceeded to have a child anyway. And ever since her friend’s child was born, Sarah has not stopped complaining about her financial situation.

She claims that whenever their friend group gets together, Sarah just dominates the conversation– droning on and on about her money woes.

“Sarah is now a stay-at-home mom, and her husband’s small business collapsed during COVID, and he has never worked since as he can’t find a job in his niche field,” she explained.

So, she and her friends have always tried to be supportive. They have also suggested other ideas to remedy Sarah and her husband’s financial troubles.

For instance, her friends recommended that Sarah seek out additional government support that she could apply for. She and her friends also suggested that Sarah’s husband start looking for a job outside of his field just for the time being.

But, she detailed how Sarah never actually hears them out and only ever wants to just vent.

And even though she usually just kept her mouth shut about that, she could not hold her tongue anymore after Sarah made an announcement just yesterday.

