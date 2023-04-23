She Was Known As The Queen Of Salsa, And She Was One Of The Most Famous Latin Singers Of The 20th Century Who Also Won Several Grammy Awards

If you love Latin music, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve heard of the legendary Celia Cruz. If you haven’t, now is a great time to learn about this powerful woman in music!

Otherwise known as the Queen of Salsa, Celia Cruz was one of the most famous Latin singers of the 20th century, and her influence is still present today.

Celia was born in October 1925 in Havana, Cuba. She lived in a house with her large family and was the oldest of the 14 children there.

She started singing at a very young age and would often sing lullabies for the younger children in her house.

Celia loved performing as a kid and sang with her neighborhood ensemble and performed in school productions.

Her father wanted her to attend school and eventually become a teacher. So after she graduated from high school, she went to the Normal School for Teachers.

But over time, Celia realized that singing and performing was her dream, so she left to study music theory, voice, and piano at Havana’s National Conservatory of Music.

At the start of her professional career, Celia competed in radio singing competitions and won many. Her talent being broadcasted on the radio got her recognized by other musicians and producers in the area.

She was eventually asked to join and sing for various music groups. By 22, she performed in some of Havana’s most popular music clubs and cabarets.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.