Her Brother-In-Law Said She Would Never Be Wife Material Because Of Her Lack Of Skills In The Kitchen, So She Ended Up Humiliating Him And Her Sister At A Family Dinner

This 19-year-old girl admits to being a horrible cook. But while it’s not something she is particularly proud of, she also thinks her lack of cooking skills is nobody else’s business.

“I can survive cooking the basics, and my boyfriend doesn’t mind cooking for me,” she reasoned.

Just last Sunday, though, her mom wound up inviting her and her boyfriend over for their monthly family dinner.

Her brother, sister, and her sister’s husband were also in attendance, and everyone was excited to catch up.

But in the past, her mom would usually expect everyone to help out with the cooking. Someone would take over chopping vegetables; meanwhile, another person would handle all of the dishwashing.

And she honestly never minded, either, mainly because she truly enjoys spending that time with her family.

However, she claims that her brother-in-law apparently believes that women are the ones who belong in the kitchen.

“So, he always comes up with an excuse to avoid helping my mom in the kitchen,” she said.

Anyway, at dinner last weekend, her mom decided to give her the task of chopping up all the vegetables.

