She Was With Her Boyfriend For 3 Years, And He Just Ghosted Her Completely To End Things, Which Is So Not Like Him

This 30-year-old woman was with her 30-year-old boyfriend for the past 3 years, and he recently ghosted her completely in an effort to end their relationship.

The thing is, she was best friends with her boyfriend since they were about 16 or 17-years-old, so they have been in each other’s lives for quite some time.

It was a week ago that her boyfriend ghosted her, and of course, she hasn’t heard anything from him, but she can’t find a way to move on.

She’s really struggling with the way he ended things, and she says that ghosting is so not like him or something she even imagined him doing.

“Things had been bad between us for a while, no one did anything bad, but he just checked out of the relationship,” she explained.

“When I felt him pull back, it made me so anxious, I clung tighter to the relationship, and I know that was hard for him, so maybe that’s why he did it.”

“I knew a breakup was coming, but I never imagined it like this. It’s so hard to reconcile the person who was a great partner and friend to me for so long with the person who would do this.”

Back when they first began dating, occasionally, her boyfriend would pull away if they were going through an issue in their relationship, so when he pulled away recently, she figured he just needed a bit of space.

She was not alarmed by that, given his past behavior, but now that she knows he was just preparing to ghost her, she can’t believe it.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.