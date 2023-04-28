She Went Out On A Date With Her Ex-Husband And Thinks She’s Falling In Love All Over Again

This 31-year-old woman has been divorced from her ex-husband, who is 32, for about a year and a half now. But, she honestly has really missed him.

The past few months have been better, too, since she and her ex have actually been getting along.

At first, they just started chatting on the phone more about their kids. Then, their conversations eventually turned into non-kid-related topics.

“Just how his work has been, how my new job is going, etc.,” she said.

Plus, she and her ex have even started getting along better when they meet up in person, too.

That’s why she had been thinking about taking another stab at their relationship for a few months. So, during a recent meet-up to exchange kids, she decided to just shoot her shot despite the anxiety.

It happened while she and her ex were in the car with their kids after she asked him if he would like to go out to dinner with her sometime.

Her ex immediately responded by asking if she was asking him out on a date. And at that moment, her stomach totally dropped.

“And I stuttered, ‘Uhhh… ye-… yes… I am,'” she recalled.

