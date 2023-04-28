She’s Behind The World Of WaterTok, The Latest Health And Fitness Phenomenon Taking Over TikTok

If you’re an avid TikTok user, there’s a chance you’ve heard about the latest health and fitness phenomenon – the world of WaterTok.

Most of us know how important it is to stay hydrated throughout the day. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps your body regulate its temperature, deliver nutrients to cells, prevent sickness, etc.

There are so many benefits to drinking a good amount of water throughout the day.

For some people, drinking water is a struggle. Some people can’t stand the plainness of it and struggle to drink enough because they get bored with it.

In the world of WaterTok, people are finding different ways to drink their water – whether or not what they’re drinking can be considered water is up for debate.

WaterTok is the name of the side of TikTok where users share the different ways they like to flavor their water with different kinds of sugar-free syrups and powders.

Each content creator contributing to WaterTok often has a go-to reusable water jug and a massive collection of flavored drink mixes and syrups from brands like Sonic and Skinny Syrups.

Tonya Spanglo (@takingmylifebackat42) is considered to be the face of the WaterTok movement with her 823,000+ followers. Tonya is loved on the internet for her bubbly personality and inspiring words.

Users are also fascinated with her ‘Water of The Day’ videos, where she combines different flavors of sugar-free powders and syrups and mixes them into her daily jugs of water.

