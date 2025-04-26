How Women Can Stay Safe While Breaking A Sweat Outside

Many Women Are Nervous About Exercising Outside

With summer right around the corner, more and more people will be ditching the air-conditioned gym to work out in the great outdoors.

Exercising outside is both refreshing and exhilarating, especially as the weather starts to cool down. The feel of brisk air filling up our lungs, the sight of natural landscapes, and the calming sounds of nature can really help ground us during workouts.

Here Are Some Steps You Can Take To Feel Safer While Working Out In Public

However, many women feel hesitant to venture outside to exercise due to safety concerns– which is completely understandable.

Rather than foregoing the beneficial activity, though, there are various steps you can take to feel more secure when heading out for a walk, jog, or bike ride.

Pay Attention To Time And Location

Arguably, the most important step you can take when preparing for a safe outdoor workout is selecting the right time and location.

Picking a well-lit and populated area can make a significant difference in your comfort level and the odds of any unforeseen circumstances arising.

Don’t Go To Isolated Areas

Avoid frequenting isolated locations, especially during early morning or late evening hours. And stick to paths and parks that are often visited by other exercise enthusiasts.

At The Same Time, Be Sure To Keep Your Gadgets Handy

After all, smartphones are more than just music players. Apps like personal safety alarms or location-sharing with friends and family can be incredibly helpful.

Simply share your location before heading outside to alert someone of your whereabouts. There’s no harm in letting someone know where you are, especially if it makes you feel more at ease.

Wearing clothing that makes you feel comfortable and confident is also a way to boost your mental security when exercising outside. Plus, reflective gear is a great choice for visibility, especially if you are jogging or cycling near roads.

Consider A Buddy

You could also consider getting a workout buddy to join you on your excursions. This workout partner can be a friend, family member, neighbor, or coworker and can provide both a source of encouragement and security as you exercise.

Be Aware At All Times

Finally, staying alert and aware of your surroundings is crucial. It can be tempting to lose yourself in a podcast or playlist as you get into the trenches of your workout, but it’s much more important to keep a pulse on your environment.

That’s why you should always keep the volume at a reasonable level where you can still tune into what’s happening around you.

What Else Can You Do?

Other precautions you can take include enrolling in a self-defense class since knowing a few basic self-defense moves will definitely boost your confidence.

You can also have a plan before heading outside, ensuring someone knows your route and expected return time, and carry a whistle or pepper spray where legal to provide some additional peace of mind.

And if you ever feel like something doesn’t feel right, trust your gut– because it probably isn’t. Never ignore your intuition out of fear that you’re “overreacting.” If a particular area or person starts to make you feel uneasy, change your route, cut your workout short, or call a trusted individual. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.