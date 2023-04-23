She’s Describing The Things That She And Her Sister Did When They Were Younger To Get Rid Of Their Dad’s Girlfriend

TikToker Liberty Ava Walker (@libertyavawalker) is describing the things she and her older sister did to get rid of their dad’s girlfriend.

So Liberty’s dad cheated on her mom with a younger woman. Liberty and her older sister did not like their dad’s new girlfriend, mainly because she didn’t like them.

Their dad’s girlfriend would pretend to like Liberty and her sister when she was in front of them, but then she would complain about how awful they were behind their backs.

Liberty and her sister felt unwelcome in their dad’s apartment, which wasn’t a nice feeling to have. So they decided to take matters into their own hands.

One of the first acts of revenge they ever did on their dad’s girlfriend was to use her toothbrush as a cleaning tool. If anything looked dirty and needed a scrubbing, her toothbrush was the best device for the job.

The second thing they did was inspired by the movie Mean Girls (2004). Liberty’s dad bought his girlfriend expensive clothes, so Liberty and her sister would chop the clothing items up into bits to make them look like moths had attacked them.

Their dad’s girlfriend also had a favorite nail polish, and she bought multiple bottles of them. Liberty would fill each one with Gorilla Glue, so they would no longer be usable.

Despite their efforts, their dad’s girlfriend still wasn’t leaving, so Liberty and her sister got a little more creative when they all took a trip to Croatia together.

Croatia has a hotter climate, and wearing sunscreen there is a must. Liberty and her sister hid the sunscreen their dad’s girlfriend had brought so she would have no choice but to use the super greasy one their mom had packed for them.

