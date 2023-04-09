She’s Not Allowing Her Nephew Bring His Service Dog To Her Wedding Because She’s Allergic To Dogs

This 27-year-old woman is set to get married in a couple of months to her 28-year-old fiancé. This is sure to be the wedding of her dreams, and she’s invested more than a year into planning it.

Although she feels as if almost all of the pieces of the wedding planning process are coming together, there is one major problem that has been making waves among her loved ones.

She has an 18-year-old nephew named James, and James has a service dog named Max, as he has panic attacks as well as anxiety.

“Max is a well-trained and well-behaved dog, and he has been a great help to James over the years,” she explained.

“However, I am severely allergic to dogs, to the point where I could have a severe reaction if I am around them for an extended period of time. This is something my family is well aware of.”

“When we sent out the invitations for our wedding, we made it clear that there would be a strict no-pets policy due to my allergies.”

James and his mom and dad asked her if she would bend the rules to allow Max to come too, as Max is not simply a pet.

James and his parents insisted that Max would be super well-behaved and wouldn’t cause any issues at the wedding.

She does get that Max means so much to James, but she still said that Max would not be permitted to attend her wedding along with James.

