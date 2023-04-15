This Mom Posted On Facebook Looking To Pay Someone To Be A Friend To Her Son With Down Syndrome

After leaving school, most people struggle to maintain old friendships and create new ones. There are just fewer opportunities and less time to meet new people.

A mom from Missouri has taken to social media to find some friends for her son, who has Down syndrome. It’s a story that is heartwarming and has a happy ending.

Recently, Donna Herter shared a post on Facebook stating that she was looking for a young man to spend some time with her 24-year-old son, Christian Bowers.

“I’m looking for a young man, between the ages of 20-28, who would like to make some extra money,” Donna wrote.

“Two days a month for two hours, I’ll pay you to be my son’s friend. All you have to do is sit with him and play video games in his room. Nothing else.”

She further explained that her son doesn’t have any friends his age, and she would not be informing him that she was paying someone to hang out with him.

In addition, the person she did hire would not be home alone with Christian at any time. His grandpa or herself would be there.

Her post gained a lot of attention, with many people commenting that they were willing to become friends with Christian for no pay at all.

“Wished we were closer. My boy is 20 and loves playing video games, and he would do it without money. I hope you find someone for him,” commented one user.

