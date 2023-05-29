A Guy Tried To Make Her Pay Most Of Their Bill On A First Date, Even Though She Only Ate A Couple Of French Fries

Should you go half and half on the bill for the first date? Of course, the answer to this question will vary, depending on who you ask.

But to most people, first-date etiquette includes the rule that whoever asks for the date should pay the bill.

TikToker Sarah (@ahitofsarah) is relaying a story about a guy who not only tried to split the bill with her on the first date but also wanted her to cover more of the bill.

So she matched with a cute guy on Hinge who was financially successful. He was a designer and lived in a luxury building.

For their first date, he suggested going to a coffee shop near Sarah’s place to make it convenient for her. When Sarah arrived, he was already drinking his coffee, which she found a little odd.

Then, she ordered her own drink and paid for it herself, noting that the guy didn’t even offer to pay for it.

They had been chatting for a couple of hours when he asked Sarah if she was hungry. Since it was three in the afternoon, Sarah wasn’t really hungry, but it was clear he wanted to get some food, so they ended up going to a fast-casual restaurant.

He ordered fries, a burger, and a beer, while Sarah ordered a diet soda and said she would have a few of his fries. So far, the date had been going well, and they were making great conversation.

Toward the end of the meal, she went to the bathroom, expecting him to pay for the bill. But when she came back to their table, he was holding the bill, waiting for her to return. Then, he asked if they could split the bill.

