After Her Teen Son Called Her Lazy For Not Cooking Dinner Like His Friend’s Mom, She Turned Around And Compared Her Son To His Friend

This 38-year-old woman is currently a single mom to her 16-year-old son, Leo. And ever since Leo was about 10-years-old, he took over making his own lunch for school. Or, she would just give him money to buy lunch.

This year, though, he met a new friend named Sam. And she found out that Sam’s mother, Linda, would often prepare lunch for her son’s entire friend group.

Now, she thought that was very kind of Linda and reminded her son to thank Sam’s mom whenever he saw her.

Since then, her son has begun to spend a ton of time at Sam’s house, too. Apparently, Sam has a pool, and Linda is always preparing great meals or snacks for the kids to eat.

So, she never really thought anything of it– since Linda came off as a genuinely sweet person.

“She’s just one of those people with a kind, giving spirit. And Sam’s also a great kid,” she said.

In fact, whenever her son’s friend visits, Sam is always very polite and offers to help out. She has seen Sam around his parents, too, and noted how he always spoke to elders with respect.

So, while she doesn’t think Sam is perfect at all, she does believe his family has a great dynamic built on respect that really works for them.

She, on the other hand, admits to being much different than Linda. More specifically, she does not cook like Sam’s mom.

