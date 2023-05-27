Are You Stuck Dreaming About Your Ex? Here’s The Meaning Behind That

Some dreams are extremely weird. Especially the ones in which your ex shows up. When visions of your ex pop up in your head while you’re slumbering, you might feel that it’s a cause for concern upon waking.

But there’s no need to fret. Dreaming about your ex is a very common phenomenon. It can transpire at any time, even when you’re in a committed, happy relationship with someone else.

Lauri Loewenberg (@laurithedreamexpert) has been a professional dream analyst for over 25 years, and she’s discussing the meaning behind why you’re dreaming about your ex.

And the reason for it most likely doesn’t have much to do with your ex themselves. Instead, it might be a sign that you need to address an issue in your current life. So here are three questions to ask yourself to help you decipher your dreams.

Number one: pinpoint the aspect you remember most about them. When you think of your ex, what is the first thing that comes to mind?

It could be the fact that they cheated on you or they were your first love. Maybe you were even the one who did them wrong, and the memory fills you with guilt. Whatever it may be, take that as the first clue to solving the mystery behind your dream.

Number two: determine how you feel when you think about your ex. What is the emotion behind your thoughts? Do you feel anxiety, anger, or longing?

Your ex now symbolizes that emotion. So when you’re feeling that particular emotion in the present, your ex will pop back up in your dreams.

Number three: ask yourself what you learned from being in that relationship. There is always some information to be gleaned from every experience we have.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.