As Soon As She Graduated, She Became Friends With Her High School English Teacher

Student-teacher relationships are valuable, not only during school but beyond graduation, too. For some, teachers become more than just the people who stand in the front of classrooms, lecturing about math functions or analyzing Shakespeare plays.

Teachers can be friends, confidantes, and supporters. If you were close to a former teacher in high school, they probably know your strengths, weaknesses, and a whole lot of personal information.

They are someone you laid your soul bare to, so of course, you don’t want the bond between you to be broken just because you won’t be attending school there anymore.

Plus, a former teacher is someone you can turn to for advice as you move on to the next stage of your life since they are familiar with your interests and academic performance.

It isn’t clear exactly how many people keep in touch with their teachers from high school. But friendships with teachers are probably much more common than you think.

Ever since the rise of social media, it has been easier to stay connected with teachers we otherwise would’ve probably never seen again. It’s a thrilling feeling to have your favorite teacher finally add you on Facebook upon your graduation.

There’s a certain type of teacher that most students seem to gravitate toward. High school English teachers are especially popular and tend to be sought out more often than others.

TikToker Hannah (@hannahroppolo_) shared a clip of herself and her former teacher sitting across from her at a restaurant, where they were enjoying a meal together. Her video racked up 12.5 million views.

“Me and my high school English teacher the second I graduated,” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.