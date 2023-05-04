He Works In Retail And His Story About A Customer Who Destroyed 5 Shirts Is Insane

Those who work in retail can probably easily think up one or two nightmarish incidents that have unfolded while working a shift.

From demanding, entitled Karens and weird dressing room surprises, retail workers have seen it all. And they’ll be the first to tell you that the customer is definitely not always right.

Ethan Carson (@therealethancarson) is a TikTok content creator based in New York City, and he works at a clothing store. He’s got a retail horror story where a customer left him bewildered and with five ruined shirts.

A woman in her late thirties or early forties came into the store with her fancy Starbucks drink. She was shopping around and had gathered a few clothing items in her arms, so Ethan got a fitting room set up for her.

Then, the woman asked him to grab four or five t-shirts, and this is where things get weird. She stated that the size, style, and design of the shirts didn’t matter. Confused, Ethan went to retrieve five random shirts.

Behind the dressing room curtain, the woman proceeded to throw the shirts onto the ground. As she was trying on a pair of pants, she made sure to step only on the shirts and avoided touching the floor, which Ethan declared was freshly mopped.

“She’s literally just standing on these t-shirts, ruining them, turning to check herself out in these pants while the clothes are twisting on the floor,” said Ethan.

When she emerged from the fitting room, she decided to purchase one pair of pants. And the five shirts were still strewn all over the ground.

Ethan grabbed the now-dirty shirts and brought them back to her, asking: “Did none of these work out?”

