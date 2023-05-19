Her Mom Is Upset With Her For Dyeing Her 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Hair Pink

This 28-year-old woman is absolutely in love with dyeing her hair different colors. When she was younger, she was bullied a ton, and that negatively impacted how she felt about herself.

As soon as she hit 15, she started to try out dyeing her hair, and it was something she really enjoyed.

Not only that, but dyeing her hair restored her confidence in herself, and she suddenly was making friends and having a good time in high school.

To this day, she still does dye her hair different colors, but she doesn’t do it with the same frequency that she did as a kid.

Now, she dyes her hair about every 3 or 4 months, and her 5-year-old daughter Lily thinks her hair dye is super cool.

Ever since Lily was around 2, she would help her pick out different hair dyes, and it’s been a fun bonding experience for the both of them.

Recently, Lily has been requesting that she get her hair dyed too, and she has been telling Lily no because she’s afraid of damaging her hair.

Since she has been dyeing her hair for most of her life, she understands how bad hair damage can be, and she doesn’t want to ruin Lily’s natural blonde hair.

“Since she’s been asking, I’ve been putting it off explaining to her that she can get her hair dyed once she a little bit older, but she was determined,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.